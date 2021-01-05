Advertisement

Marsha Lynn Burkhalter, age 69 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 in a local facility. Mrs. Burkhalter was born January 9, 1951 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a Secretary with Kelly Air Force Base, Member of Walnut Church of Christ and is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Kimberly and William Saxton of Wake Village, Texas, one son and daughter in law, Bryan and Bethany Bradbury of Las Vegas, Nevada, 6 grandchildren, Cheyenne Saxton, Stormy Saxton, Branson Saxton, Brayden Bradbury, Brylee Bradbury, Brenden Bradbury, one sister and brother in law, Vicki and Bill Burke of Houston, Texas, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Paul Burkhalter officiating. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

Advertisement

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the funeral home.

Covid-19 restrictions apply.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Marsha Lynn Burkhalter, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.