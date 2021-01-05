Advertisement

Phillip Lloyd Cowan, Jr., age 45, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, January 3, 2021, in a local hospital.

Phillip was born January 7, 1975, at Texarkana, Texas, and had lived all of his life in Texarkana. He was a graduate of Arkansas High School and had employed at Rehkopf Grocery Store and later Opportunities, Inc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip L. Cowan, Sr. and Maridell Earhart Cowan.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Adams Cowan of Texarkana, Arkansas, one aunt, Sherry Sparks of Texarkana, Texas, and a number of cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Josh Lee and Rev. Bob Bilyeu officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time.

