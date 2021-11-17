Marshall McPherson, Jr.

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Marshall Lee McPherson, Jr., age 59, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, November 15, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. McPherson was born July 7, 1962, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, enjoyed fishing and loved the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Betty McPherson and one nephew, Dennis McPherson.

Survivors include three sisters, Lenora McPherson, Pamela Kay McPherson and Diane Stephens and her husband, Bobby all of Texarkana; one nephew, Jeffrey McPherson; two grand-nieces Delia Jewel “Ju-Ju” McPherson and Emily Silva; along with other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. There are no services scheduled at this time.

