June 9, 1936 – March 9, 2026

Raymond Dale Fields Sr. “Chief”

Raymond Dale Fields Sr., 89, of Ashdown, Arkansas, passed away Monday, March 9, 2026, in Texarkana, Texas.

Raymond was known to almost everyone simply as “Chief.” To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was lovingly known as “Pawpaw Chief.” He was a man who lived life on his own terms, simple, steady, and surrounded by the people and places he loved most.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Ina Ruth Fields, the love of his life.

Left to cherish his memory are his aunt, Ruby Martin; his daughter, Donnita Johnson; and three sons, Dale Fields, Richard Fields, and Kenny Fields, all of Ashdown, Arkansas.

Chief was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren: Joey and Brandy Stowers and their children, Tristian, Timothy, and Sophia; Mitch and Jennifer Wade and their children, Brooklyn, Stella, Dan, and Knox; Raymond Fields and his child, Rayleigh; Kelli Fields and her children, Kenley, Klayton, and Sevyn; Nicole Kelley and her children, Teigan and Rayden; Spencer and Jennifer Settle and their children, Emmaleigh, Alex, and Connor; Haley Forbes and her children, Cameron, Layla, and Carley; Eric and Kelsey Russell and their child, Bentley; James Fields and his child, Jaxsyn; Rick Lott; Kenneth and MacKenzie Fields and their children, Lawson and Walker; Trent and Nikki Fields and their children, Scarlett, Cash, and Jhett; and Elizabeth Fields and her children, Ryan, Jehsey, Calyse, and Carma. He also leaves behind two great-great-grandchildren, Sonny and Kimberly, along with many nieces and nephews.

One of Chief’s greatest joys in life was going to the river. Just about every day, you could find him there, visiting with friends and spending time with what became known as his river family. Those friendships meant the world to him, and the river was one of his favorite places to be.

He will be remembered as someone who lived life his way, loved his family deeply, enjoyed simple moments with friends, and never passed up the chance to care for an animal in need.

Chief’s legacy lives on through the many lives he touched, including his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and river family who shared so many days with him.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

