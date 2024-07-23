Sponsor

Lavada Jones, 84, of Texarkana, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Lavada was born in Idabel, Oklahoma on May 28, 1940, but lived most of her life in the Texarkana area. She was the owner of Shady Pines RV Center.

Lavada graduated from Redwater School and attended Texarkana College before she started her recreational vehicle business in 1967.

Lavada was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she was a pianist for over 50 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband Leroy and their two daughters. Her favorite trip was to the Holy Land.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy, parents Collen and Marie Jones, a great-grandson Brody Duncan, and a sister Mary Sue Roberts.

Those left to cherish her memories are her two daughters Pam Pedron and husband Paul, Paula Coggin and husband Steve; five grandchildren Ashley Duncan and husband Clint, Lacey Shirley and husband Matt, Cody Coggin, and wife Kasey, Cole Pedron and wife Morgan, Courtney Green and husband Colby; 10 great-grandchildren Gracie Duncan, Gunner Duncan, Greenlie Duncan, Guy Leroy Duncan, Graham Shirley, Griffyn Shirley, Caylor Coggin, Gentry Green, Gibson Green, Parker Wright Pedron; and one sister Carolyn Beasley and husband James.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

