Martha Jean Gay

Martha Jean Bocox Gay, age 70, peacefully left this imperfect world on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by those who loved her most.

She was born in Ashdown, Arkansas on June 16, 1950 and raised in Texarkana, Arkansas. She retired from Red River Army Depot as a supervisor in DLA, having received numerous achievement awards. She was a Christian, an avid fisherman, hunter and cow buyer. She was a partner in many successful cattle deals. Being fluent in sign language, she was the Depot Interpreter for years. She loved all children and all children adored her.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Harold and Alice Ruth Bocox and her father in law and mother in law, John H. and Imogene Gay. She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, John Yates Gay and one daughter, Shannon Gay Shipp both of New Boston, Texas, A sister and brother in law, Phyllis and Jack Smith of Brandon, Mississippi, A bother and sister in law, Bob and Dianne Bocox of Texarkana, Texas and many other friends and relatives.

A Special thanks to Dierksen Hospice for their untiring professionalism.

Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston.

A private family graveside service will be at a later date at ArdenCemetery, Arden, Arkansas with Bro. Ron Humphrey officiating.

“REST IN PEACE MARTHA”

