Stella J. Ark of Texarkana, Texas passed away November 11, 2020 in a local nursing home.

Mrs. Ark was born on June 16, 1926 in Flint Michigan to her parents Hessie and Lillian Gillispie. She was a homemaker and loved her family more than anything. Stella is preceded in death by her parents; husband John Ark; her children, Barbara Rose, David Ark, Dennis Ark, and Daniel Larson.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Dale Ark, Nancy Beldsoe, Eilene Tiddwell, Cathy Whistle, and Julie Seppenin.

Visitation will be Sunday November 15, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home.

