Richard A. Patterson

Richard A. “Ricky” Patterson, age 79, of Wake Village, Texas, died Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at his residence. Mr. Patterson was born November 18, 1944, in Indianola, Mississippi and retired from Red River Army Depot.

Ricky was a generous man who lived life in the fast lane, finding joy in racing, cherishing family moments, enjoying the serenity of fishing, and spreading laughter wherever he went. His love for speed was matched only by the warmth he brought to his loved ones, leaving behind a legacy of shared smiles and unforgettable memories. Ricky found solace in the moments spent pursuing passions. His love extended to four-legged friends, as he cherished the companionship of dogs. May Ricky rest in peace, revving engines in the great beyond, surrounded by the laughter and love he held dear with his memory serving as a source of comfort to all who shared cherished moments with him.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Conn Patterson of Wake Village, Texas; two sons, Ricky Patterson Jr. and wife Liz of Red Lick, Texas and Chad Patterson of Nash, Texas and one grandson, Jagger Patterson.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. Friday, January 26, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home.