Martha Rae Cannon, 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 7, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on January 1, 1941, in Longview, Texas, to Tiny Spates and Ray Bartlett.

Martha attended 1st Bikers Church, and she enjoyed spending her time watching Christmas movies. She loved being in the kitchen, cooking meals for anyone and everyone that she could. She was also Elvis’ biggest fan. She faithfully attended concerts of an Elvis tribute artist from Louisiana, Richard Cook, every month.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Floyd H. Cannon; her parents; two sisters, Ann Freeman and Mary Rouse; and three brothers, Donald Bartlett, Butch Bartlett, and Joe Bartlett.

Survivors include her daughters, Pam Akin and husband Mike, Patty Alquist and husband John, Penny Cannon, and Paula Rubly; six grandchildren, Hailey Batiste and husband Zack, CJ Jones, Noel Gilley and husband MJ, Jake Akin, Lindsey Rubly, and Kolby Mitchell; one bonus grandson, Charles Kennedy; four great-grandchildren, Karson Gilley, Kamdon Gilley, Zayden Batiste, and Chaselynn Betts; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matthew Butler officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 5:00– 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will be gathered at 3307 N FM 2148 Texarkana, TX. 75503.

