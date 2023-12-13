Pam Kay Thompson

Sponsor

Pamela Kay Thompson, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Mrs. Thompson was born on September 18, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and had lived most of her life in Texarkana, TX. before moving to Longview, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Longview where she remained close to her church family even after moving back to Texarkana to be close to family after return of cancer. She retired as a supervisor from Hallmark cards and enjoyed camping with her husband and fur babies at Lake Greeson and spending time with family and friends. She remained close to a number of her high school friends from Liberty Eylau and looked forward to their luncheons as well as with her friends and coworkers from her days working at Collom and Carney. Mrs. Thompson was one of the kindest and most gracious women you would ever meet and always had a smile on her face. Her strength and grace during her fight with cancer was awe-inspiring.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stan Thompson; her parents Lum and Margie Curtis and her fur babies Rowdy, Chloe and Honcho.

She is survived by her daughters Andrea Heflin, Kim Kirtley, Andrea Boos and Lucy (fur baby); two granddaughters Emily and Katie Boos; her brothers and sister in laws Scott and Teresa Curtis and Gary and Penny Curtis; several nieces and nephews and a number of friends who were more like family. Special thank you to her church family at First Baptist Church of Longview who continued to support and love her even after moving back to Texarkana. Also, special thank you to Retreat Healthcare Services to include Home Health and Hospice who not only cared for her and her needs but also became family.

Mrs. Thompson will be in-state at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Monday, December 11, 2023, and Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Graveside services pending with Rader Funeral home in Longview, TX.

