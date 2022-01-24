Advertisement

Mary Alice Akens was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mary went to sleep in the Lord Friday, January 21,2022.

She was Born to Richard and Louella Henson on August 24, 1952.

Mary attended the 7-day Adventist Church where she was the Church treasurer for 13 years. Mary loved spending time with her family and being a hunter, fisherman, golfer and just an all-around outdoors woman.

Mary is survived by her husband of 43 years Mickey Akens of Texarkana; two Son and Daughter-in-law Phillip Akens and Melisa Akens of Beebe, Arkansas and Robby Akens of Texarkana, Arkansas; Her two brothers David Henson of Mabelvale, Arkansas and George Henson of Mt. Home, Arkansas; Three sisters Lynn Puckett of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Pat Overton of Searcy, Arkansas, and Janell Crum of Searcy, Arkansas; five Grandchildren and one great grandson. Mary leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to cherish her memories.

Advertisement

Family will receive friends for Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

