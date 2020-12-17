Advertisement

Mary Ann Price, age 88, of Genoa, Arkansas, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Price was born December 21, 1931 in Beaumont, Texas. She was a retired nursing assistant for Dr. Burnett and a Christian. She would always send a card to a friend or relatives on any special occasion with a word of encouragement. She is preceded in death by her husband, Millard Price Jr.; two sons, Johnny Price and Robert Price.

She is survived by one son Millard Scott Price of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Gloria Roberts of Frisco, Texas; one granddaughter, Lorraine Frazier of St. Louis, Missouri; three grandsons, Johnny Price Jr. and his wife Jessica, Brad Price, Clay Price and his wife Keisha all of Jesup, Georgia; seven great grandchildren, Hunter, Blake, Haley, Ali, Cayla and Jada Price all of Jesup, Georgia, Ethan Frazier of St. Louis Missouri; one daughter in-law, Pat Price of Jesup, Georgia and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be Friday December 18, 2020 at 10 am at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

