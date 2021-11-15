37th Annual Christmas Parade Slated for December 6th

The 37th Annual Christmas Parade is right around the corner for residents and visitors of Texarkana. This year’s parade theme is 12 Days of Christmas, and Main Street Texarkana is already looking for their 100 entries for this years parade!

Applications to be entered into the parade are located downtown at Logan Electric (208 E. Broad St) in Downtown Texarkana, as well as at the Chamber offices and Main Street Texarkana. Online applications are available online at Main Street Texarkana.

Advertisement

Three live camels will lead the parade this year, and the last day to apply to be apart of the parade is November 24th. If you or someone you know is hoping to be apart of the parade this year, head down to Logan Electric, or fill out an online application to be apart of the 37th Annual Christmas Parade!

For residents coming to view the parade, the parade will start at 7PM on December 6th.

