Patsy Ann Whiseant, age 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on January 23, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Whiseant was born on August 16, 1936 in Arden, Arkansas to her parents Ernest and Melba Lorance. She was also a business owner.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harrel Whiseant Sr.; and her two brothers, Cecil Lorance and Jimmy Lorance.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Harrel Whiseant Jr., Belinda Harmon, Bill and wife Vickey Whiseant, and Pam and husband Jimmie Chapman; her grandchildren, Larry Harmon Jr., Chrissy Starks, Danny Young, Christopher Willbanks, Tiffany Whiseant, Tim Whiseant, Harrel Whiseant lll, and Duke Whiseant; along with fourteen great-grandchildren and a special friend-care taker Latonia Bishop.

Visitation will be Monday, January 25, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church with Gene and Marie Ross officiating under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

