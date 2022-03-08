Mary Craig

Advertisement

Mary Laura Craig, age 93, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, March 4, 2022, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Craig was born May 3, 1928, in Bogata, Texas to Buddy and Frances Lovell and was a member of Faith Community Church. She was a homemaker and a seamstress who loved to read and garden. She was crazy about all of her grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Craig was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul “P.C.” Craig; one son, Kenneth Williams; one daughter, Edna Mitchell and one sister, Dorece Curtis.

Survivors include three daughters, Gladys Tiemann and husband, Carl of Redwater, Texas, Barbara Griffin of McGregor, Texas and Dolly Ingram and husband, Doug of Texarkana, Texas; 2 sons, Grady Williams of Redwater, Texas and Wendell Williams of Memphis, Tennessee; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and twenty-eight great-great-grandchildren and two special nephews, Floyd Bradford of Paris, Texas and Claude Bradford of Lake City, Florida.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church Redwater with Rev. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

