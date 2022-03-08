Advertisement

Michael Shane Connell, age 41, of Hooks, Texas left this life to be with his Lord on March 4, 2022 after heart complications.

He was the former president of the NFFE Local Lodge #2189 at Red River Army Depot and was a member of the Faith Community Church.

He is survived by his two sons, Cameron Connell and Blaze Connell and by one daughter, Ryleigh Connell; mother, Dianne Powell; father, Mike Connell; his beloved little sister, Jessica Connell; grandmother, Linda Page; nephew, little Buddy Jax who called him uncle Reddie because Shane always asked if he was ready and of course Jax was.

Shane had so many friends and was loved by so many. He was a kind, giving, caring, loving soul. He was one of a kind. He loved to cook and try new recipes, work in his yard, fishing but most of all he loved his family.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1-2 P.M. prior to the service.

