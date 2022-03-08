Advertisement

Melba Selke, 95, of Texarkana, AR., died Monday, February 14, 2022, in Texarkana. She was born on January 5, 1927, in Miller County to Clifton and Grace Lamar.

Melba loved taking care of her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She had been employed by Red River Army Depot and was retired as a bookkeeper with Atchley, Russell, and Hutchison, Waldrop, and Hlavinka Law Firm.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Morgan Jr. and wife Judy, grandsons Nathaniel and Ethan Morgan, and stepdaughters Mary Favors and her husband Mike, Leah Lopez, and her husband Raul and Martha Koss and Jade, stepson David Selke and his wife Pat and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other survivors include brothers Kenneth Lamar, Fred Lamar, Roy Lamar, and Danny Lamar and sisters Linda Merlich and Margie Santifer and sisters-in-law Virginia Lamar and Evelyn Lamar and her cousin Glen and spouse Vicky Whitecotton.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Selke and husband Jerry Morgan Sr.; her brother, James Lamar; her sister, Emily Phillips; her granddaughter, Kathryn Grace Morgan, and a stepson, Paul Selke.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana TX 75503.

