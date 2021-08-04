Mary E. Redmon

Advertisement

Mary Redmon, age 94, went to heaven on July 22, 2021, in Folsom, California.

She was born on May 23, 1927. Mary went to Heaven to be with Daddy, George Redmon and all those that went before her.

She had 6 brothers and 4 sisters of which there is 1 sister, Janie 92 and one brother, Allen 96 still living. Mary had 3 children, Chester, John & Berenda. Johnny was killed in Vietnam in 1966 at 19 years old.

Chester has 3 daughters and 2 sons, and Berenda has 3 sons, one of which went to heaven when he was 18 days old. Mary had 8 grandkids, 18 great grandkids and 2 great great-grandchildren, all living in California, and numerous step-grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

Mary was a member of Faith Chapel P.C.G.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana Arkansas. Interment will follow in Genoa Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.