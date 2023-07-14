Rodney Woodle

Sponsor

Rodney Steve Woodle Sr., age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Woodle was born on January 5, 1937 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a retired salesman and member of the Trinity Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd S. and Velma Woodle; and one brother, Floyd D. Woodle.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Cox Woodle of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Debra Jan and Jeffery Johnston of Tyler, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney S. Woodle Jr. and wife Cindy of Texarkana, Texas and Alan Craig Woodle and wife Alicia of Texarkana, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Jean of Texarkana, Texas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Trinity Baptist Church, 3115 Trinity Blvd, Texarkana, AR 71854, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

