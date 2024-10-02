Sponsor

Mary Hazel Byes, who lived a great 92 years of life, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2024. She was a vivacious, loving mother and Memaw who will be dearly missed. She loved fried fish on Fridays, playing bingo, board games, attending church on Sundays and going to The Oaklawn Opry when she was able. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She had an amazing sense of humor and was an avid cheater at cards who would laugh so hard when she got caught that it brought tears to her eyes. She loved to win! She had a penchant for practical jokes and never missed an airing of Wheel of Fortune. Mary was retired from Red River Army Depot, a member of Northwood Presbyterian Church, and a supporter of the local VFW.

She was born October 20, 1931 to Albert and Bertha Rehkopf in Texarkana, TX. Her parents preceded her in death as well as her husband, Lester Byes, three sisters, two brothers and extended family. She is survived by her brother, Robert Rehkopf.

Mary is remembered by her loving family, including her beautiful daughters, Ressa Houle Waller and Gaye Leverett; the best son-in-law, Stephen Waller; and her favorite and only son, James Turner and wife Tracey. She is also survived by her grandchildren Randi, Traci and husband Casey, Kristal (the real favorite) and husband Jeremy, Keagan, Matthew and Mark, as well as great-grandchildren Chey, Analise, Charlie, Lily Beth, Bear Hazel and many other extended family members and special friends.

“Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep

If I die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take”

~ We love you Memaw, You will be forever cherished and remembered ~

Funeral services for Mary Byes will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 1 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Hwy Nash, TX 75569. Visitation will held September 30, 2024 6pm-8pm at Chapelwood.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Turner, Mark Turner, Jeremy Jewell, Stephen Waller, Casey Pitman and Steve Rehkopf.

In lieu of gifts the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana in Mary’s honor. Donate online at http://www.hospiceoftexarkana.org/online-giving.

The family of Mary Byes would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the wonderful staff at Hospice of Texarkana and the loving care they provided to Mary.