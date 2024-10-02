Sponsor

Merle Davidson Brewster or “Smokin Dave” as his friends and loved ones called him, died Friday, September 27, 2024, at Sevier County Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Dave, as we called him, was born on March 8, 1960, in Shreveport, LA. He spent most of his childhood in Vivian, LA. After graduating from Caddo High School, he traveled while his career as a “Rock-n-Roll” Disc Jockey career grew. Many still remember him from his days as the cohost of the number one morning show on 98 Rocks. He later went on to be one of the best finance guys in the car world. He retired in 2023; however, continued to do volunteer work with the radio station ED 88 in De Queen, AR.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Brewster, of De Queen, AR; Two sons; Chase Brewster and wife Alisha, and Dylan Brewster of Texarkana, TX; special daughter, Jessica Hockersmith, grandsons, Jayson Hockersmith and Grayson Hunter, of New Boston, TX; One brother, Dwain Brewster and wife Brenda of Elgin, OK, and bonus father, Larry Lewiston of Bossier City, LA. He is preceded in death by his father, M.L. Brewster and his mother, Marcy Lewiston.

Please join us for Dave’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 5, 2024, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Hwy., Nash, TX.

Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, De Queen, AR.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com