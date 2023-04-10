Advertisement

James Addron Ward, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 8, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ward was born on July 15, 1932, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was the owner of Wards Barbecue from 1985 to 1996. He was also a member of Faith Baptist Church. James was a friendly, outgoing individual and could strike up a conversation with a complete stranger, and before you knew it, they were friends. It did not matter the topic of discussion.

He also had a great sense of humor, and was kind to everyone. If James thought you were having a bad day, he would find a way to make your day a little brighter. In his younger days, he enjoyed bird hunting and fishing, but his most important role in life was that of a husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ward, one grandson, Jeremy Studdard, and one brother, Gerald Ward.

He is survived by his two daughters, Janice Studdard of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Nancy Studdard of Mesquite, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, James Addron Ward, Jr. of Texarkana, Texas; and Joe and Amy Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, John Ward of Genoa, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; Steven Studdard, Becky Broderick, Jimmy Ward, Bobby Ward, Justin Ward, Tyler Ward, and Megan Ward; seven great-grandchildren; Christian Studdard, Stephanie Studdard, Mason Howe, Dylan Scott, J. W. Studdard, Kyleigh Ward and Aiden Ward and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

