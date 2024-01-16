Sponsor

Mary Jo Anderson, 93, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, passed away on January 8, 2024, at her home.

Mary was born on August 31, 1930, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Mrs. Anderson was a member of First Baptist Church in Wake Village, TX. where she also attended a Sunday School class. Mary was a homemaker and later in her life worked as a Demo-lady at Sams for 13 years. She enjoyed working in her yard and sewing in her spare time.

She will be remembered by her family as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her Carrol Edward (Andy) Anderson.

Survivors include her three daughters; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and her sweet 11-year-old fur baby, Kenzi.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.