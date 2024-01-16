Sponsor

Chef Sheila K. Lynn, age 63, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in a Dallas Hospital surrounded by her family.

Sheila was born May 6, 1960 in Chico, California. She was a member of Foundation Baptist Church and was the Director of Culinary Arts for Texarkana College. She had a degree in both Behavioral Science and Culinary Arts. Sheila loved God and was a Christian lady. She also loved life, singing, and making music. Her passion was cooking and teaching others all she knew about it. She adored her students and loved her family most of all. Sheila was a caring daughter and the best sister anyone could ask for. She was always known to be a kind-hearted, giving woman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Geraldine Lynn; her brother, Pete Lynn; and brother-in-law, James Sams.

She is survived by her sister, Tammy Sams of Texarkana, Texas; nephew, Pete Sams and wife, Becky of Texarkana, Arkansas; two great nieces, Brylee Sams and Haley Tompkins; one great nephew, Jeremy Tompkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Jeff Hart and Rev. Don Peek officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.