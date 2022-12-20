Mary Latham

Advertisement

Mary Lee Latham, 90, went to her heavenly home on December 16, 2022.

Mrs. Latham was born July 4, 1932, in Wilburton, Oklahoma to George and Sena (Spry) Dunagan. She was a homemaker and member of Grace Baptist Church.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by each and every one who was blessed to have known her.

She was proceeded in death by her late husband, Bennie Latham of 49 years, her eldest son Bennie Gail Latham and her only daughter Celita Brouillette.

Advertisement

She is survived by sons Ronnie, Mike, Steve, and Don Latham, daughter-in-law Susan Latham, and many grandchildren as well as Great and Great Great Grandchildren. Also, a special granddaughter Dea Gerth and her husband Phillip Gerth, and children whom she resided with and received wonderful care during her last stages of life. A special caregiver Susan Kelley, that also became her friend.

The viewing will be Monday, December 19th at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral proceedings at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

