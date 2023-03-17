Advertisement

Mary Lou Taylor, age 79, of Hooks, Texas, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Taylor was born November 23, 1943, in Aspermont, Texas to Ewell and Louise (Clack) Lawrence. She was a woman who wore many hats from catering weddings, to designing floral arrangements, from being a nurse’s aide to selling burial plans for the funeral home. She loved to cook for the family’s farmhands and was famous for her chicken fried steak.

Whatever she did, she did it with love and a desire to show others the love of Jesus. Her mission in life was to tell everyone about Him. She didn’t leave a person without telling them “Jesus love you”. She had a passion for the prison ministry and was known as THE greeter at her former church, The Gathering. She was a current member of Church on the Rock where she also greeted and shared God’s love.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rodney “Rod” Taylor, two brothers, EM Lawrence, and Calvin Lawrence and one sister, Eloise Link.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Scottie and Ann Taylor, Susie and William Hoofman, Pam and John Sellers and Pat and Katie Kyer; five grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Brittany Binning, Meagan and Ethan Kennedy, Haley and Cody Cook, Kristin and Tyler Smith, and Heather and Adam Scott; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Williams and one brother-in-law, Ellis Wayne Taylor; along with other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Church on the Rock with Pastor Lanell Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Red Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

