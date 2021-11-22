Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

On November 21, 2021, Robert Dale Webb, born September 29, 1928, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 93. His family rejoices knowing that he is now reunited in heaven with Virginia, his beloved wife of almost 68 years.

Mr. Webb is survived by his daughter Cindy McPherson and husband Keith; his son Tommy Webb and wife Nancy; and daughter Christy Seastrunk and husband Robbie; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson.

Mr. Webb lived a life devoted to family and taking care of others. The home he shared with Mrs. Webb has always been the center of family gatherings, and their door and hearts were always open to anyone in need. They provided food, clothing, shelter, and most importantly love and a sense of belonging for countless people over their lifespan.

All who were blessed to hear some of his stories, know he lived a life of integrity and adventure. He was drafted and served admirably in the Army in WWII and the Korean War. He was a dairy farmer, barber, and an insurance agent & building contractor for over 30 years.

While he had numerous businesses over the years in Texarkana, he is probably best remembered as the owner of Skate America. In the 30+ years he and Mrs. Webb ran the skating rink, they touched innumerable lives. He loved feeling that he was making a contribution to Texarkana by giving kids and families a safe place to spend time together and teaching life lessons to the young people that worked for him.

His loving spirit will surely live on through the ripple-effects of all of the lives he touched in such positive ways.



His family would like to say a special thank you to his caregiver, Robin, as well as Dierksen Hospice and his nurse, Court, for their devotion to his care, comfort, and dignity at the end of his life.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Friday, November 26, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

