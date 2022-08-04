Advertisement

Mary Sue Netherland, age 88 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Netherland was born September 12, 1933 in Maud, Texas. She was a self employed Beauty Operator, Baptist and is preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon Alfred Netherland, two brothers, Buddy Burleson, and Mike Burleson and one sister, Dorothy Black.

Survivors include her niece and nephew in law, Rowena and Roland Stroman of New Boston, Texas, one son, Bill Parish of Marshall, Texas, one daughter, Susie Wicker of Dallas, Texas, siblings, Sheila Diane Yarberry, Becky Moore, Brenda Kay Tye and families, other nieces and nephews, Ronnie and Mary Burleson of New Boston, Texas, Jimmy Black of New Boston, Texas, Randy and Lucy Black of New Boston, Texas, Elaine and Leslie Shaver of New Boston, Texas, Rhonda Higgins of New Boston, Texas numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M, Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Dewayne Powell officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:00 before services. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

