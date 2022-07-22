Advertisement

Horace Alton Green, 77 of Texarkana, AR died Monday, July 18th at his residence. Horace was born July 20, 1944, in Fouke, AR where he lived for many years. He was retired from North American Tank Car, later GE Railcar, where he was Plant Superintendent. He was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

Horace was first a husband, secondly a daddy, and finally, and most importantly, a Papaw. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them grow up and rejoiced in their accomplishments. When they were unable to visit, he expected frequent phone calls. His love was reciprocated by all of them.

Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Mildred Green; four brothers, Lloyd Dale Green, Charles Green, Norman Lee Green, and Bobby Wayne Green; one sister Anita Green. He was also preceded by his in-laws Elbert and Evie Coker.

He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Brenda Coker Green of Texarkana, AR; two daughters and sons-in-law Alicia and Ronnie Reed and ARhonda and Jeff Smith, both of Texarkana, AR; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Julie Green of Mount Pleasant, Texas; two sisters, Vera and husband Jerry Peavy of Texarkana, AR and Vivian Barker of Fouke, AR; one sister-in-law Wanda Stevens of Texarkana, TX; two granddaughters, Emily and husband Jared Hicks, Alyssa Smith and Fiancé Baker Rodgers; two grandsons, Ryan and wife Rachel Reed and Tanner and wife Emily Reed; three great-grandchildren, Eli Reed, Holly Reed, and Jackson Hicks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Northern Hills Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Independence Cemetery in Fouke, AR under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to Doctor James Hurley, and his staff, for 36 years of care, dedication, friendship, and helping our husband, daddy, and Papaw maintain quality of life.

