Maudie Crosby

Maudie Mae Crosby, age 71 of Foreman, Arkansas passed away, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Crosby was born July 28, 1949 in Gilmer, Texas to Euel and Clara Edwards. She was retired from Shute Enterprise where she worked in maintenance and was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, M.B. Crosby, two brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her children Lesley and Roger Logan of Keithville, Louisiana, Mary Crosby of Kilgore, Texas, Dena and Andrew Kennington of Foreman, Arkansas, Meers and Kendra Crosby, Jr. of New Boston, Texas, Bow Crosby of New Boston, Texas, three brothers, George, Lonnie and James Edwards, two sisters Fayrene Morris, Betty Jane Raymond, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, with one special grandson, Shane Valencia of New Boston, Texas and many other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M.,Monday, March 29, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel. New Boston, Texas with Bro. Jimmie Woodard officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. til 4:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Internment will be in the Daniels Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.