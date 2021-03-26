Advertisement

Preston Allen Carr, age 82, of Hooks, Texas passed away on March 24, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Carr was born on December 31, 1938 in Bradley, Arkansas to his parents E.D. and Winnie Carr. He faithfully served our nation in the military; serving in the National Guard during high school, in the Navy for four years, two of which he was attached to Air Force as part of MATS. He was retired from the Red River Army Depot, an avid antique vehicle enthusiast, and his hobbies included restoring antique vehicles. Mr. Carr was also a lifetime Mason.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Hazel Elliott and her husband Gene, and his grandson Joshua Armstrong.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Alice Carr of 57 years; his children, JoAnna Armstrong and husband David, Connie Harpold and husband Mark, Davy Carr and wife Monica, and Debbie Ritchie; his grandchildren, Jessica Hoover and husband Brad, Jonathan Armstrong and wife Carly, Carley Harpold, Brayden Ritchie, Mason Harpold, Lexi Carr, Maggie Ritchie, Lenzi Carr, Carr Ritchie; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.