LEISD Names Dr. Mary Beth Womack High School Principal

Advertisement

Liberty-Eyluu ISD has named Dr. Mary Beth Womack the new Liberty-Eylau High School Principal. She was most recently an Assistant Principal on the campus.

“Dr. Womack has done a great job already in the district and we are confident that she is right leader for LEHS,” said LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson. “She is a competent professional and strong instructional leader. But most importantly, she loves kids, and that is why we are all in this business.”

Advertisement

Dr. Womack graduated from the University of North Texas in 1990 with a Bachelor in Fine Arts. She relocated to Texarkana in 1998 with her husband, Sean Womack, and two children, Daniel and Ellen Womack. She became interested in the education profession after becoming a substitute teacher and began teaching in 2007. Her first teaching job was in TISD at Westlawn Elementary School.

“The students are the best part of education. Watching them grow and learn always motivated me to work hard to try to find ways to reach each and every student. I quickly realized that all students can learn. And that has been my philosophy of education ever since.”

Dr. Womack also worked at Pleasant Grove ISD where she taught everything from 4th-8th grades and then in 2015, she graduated from Texas A&M University-Texarkana with her Masters in Education Administration. She has worked at Liberty-Eylau High School for the past 5 years as an assistant principal.

“Moving from the classroom to administration showed me another side of education. As an administrator, I am able to reach more students and make a difference in their lives. The high school setting is a tremendous challenge because the goal is to obtain a diploma. I do everything in my power to help students succeed and graduate.”

When Texas A&M University – Texarkana started the doctoral program in 2016, Dr. Womack decided to continue her education, enrolled in the program, and graduated with the first doctoral cohort in December of 2019.

“Educators are lifelong learners. You never want to stop learning. Researching, discovering, and learning are so exciting to me.”