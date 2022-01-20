Advertisement

Melba McCall, age 97, of Douglassville, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 16, 2022 in a local nursing home. She was born December 10, 1924 in Cass County, Texas to Parks and Luella Lee. Melba was a member of Douglassville Methodist Church and spent her entire career and retired from Bowie Cass Electric Co-op. She loved traveling, especially her annual trips with her three closest friends.

Melba is preceded in death by her husband, Rogers McCall; her parents; and four sisters, Inez Bridges, Lorraine Lee, Faye Bowden and Frances Hess.

She is survived by her nephew, Ken Hess of Douglassville, Texas; niece, Janet McDaniel of Douglassville, Texas; and a host of other nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Douglassville United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Douglassville Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Douglassville Cemetery Assoc. or to Douglassville United Methodist Church.




