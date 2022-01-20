Advertisement

Robert Michael Harvin was born December 24, 1970 and died Dec.7, 2021 of Covid19 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Robert was born in Texarkana, Arkansas and lived there most of his life, before moving to Mountain View, Arkansas.

Robert leaves behind his wife Jackie Richardson; his daughter Robyn Pierce; grandson David Pierce; his sister Kelly Harvin; his parents Linda &Mackey Harvin. Robert also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Robert had a kind heart, always wanting to help people , he was a logger and loved to work outdoors; his passion was riding his Harley . He was a member of the bikers club Ru4c a volunteer, fire fighter and a member of the VWF. Robert got his wings today. He’s flying high with his papa tubbs and granna tubbs. Robert will be missed by all who knew him. See you in heaven, son. Love you mom & dad