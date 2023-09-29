Melinda McDaniel

Sponsor

Melinda Leigh McDaniel, age 74, of Cushing, Texas, formally a long-time resident of Hooks, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Melinda was born on February 28, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas to Clarence and Marie Akin.

Melinda had an incredible talent painting, she found joy in baking and love for her four-legged “child” Axel, but her greatest love was being a wife to her best friend, mother to her boys and Mammy to her granddaughters. Melinda is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin “Mac” McDaniel Jr.; her parents, Clarence and Marie Akin; and her in-laws, Alvin McDaniel Sr., and Ada M. McDaniel.

Melinda is survived by her sons, Scott Wetz of Cushing, Texas, Kelly McDaniel (Austin) of Memphis, Tennessee and Deral Wetz (Patsy) of Texarkana, Texas; her brother, Mike Akin of Texarkana, Texas; her sister, Diane Adcock of Texarkana, Texas; her in-laws, Ron McDaniel (Becky), Keith McDaniel (Ann) and Blake McDaniel (Mattie) all of Texarkana, Texas; her two granddaughters, Rylie Wetz (Austin) of Cushing, Texas and Amy Greenwell; three great- grandchildren, Jaxson Wayne, Acelee Nicole and Cetch Neal all of Nacogdoches, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service arrangements at Chapelwood Funeral Home will be announced at a later date.

