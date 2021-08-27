Wanda Lou Perez

Advertisement

Wanda Lou Shelton Perez, age 76 of Corinth, Texas passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Perez was born September 18, 1944 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a Homemaker and Teacher, member of Immaculate Conception Church, Denton, Texas and is preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Allison Perez.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Perez of Corinth, Texas, sons, Richard Mark Perez of Krum, Texas, Bradly Scott Perez of Corinth, Texas, one brother, Randall Shelton of New Boston, Texas, one sister, Angela Carr of New Boston, Texas, her grandchildren Keely and Kaden Perez of Rockwall, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.