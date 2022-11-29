Donna Sutton

Advertisement

Donna T. Sutton, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 28, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Sutton was born September 12, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Clifton LeGrand and Mary Swanger LeGrand. She was retired from Swepco and was of the Catholic faith. She loved to work in her yard and was an animal lover, especially her horses.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronald LeGrand and Noble LeGrand.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Curtis W. Sutton of Texarkana; one daughter Stephanie Stone of Texarkana; one son, Mike Sutton and his special friend, Shantay Garrett of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Megan O’Rand and husband Aaron, Dustin Stone, Tyler Stone and Shane Sutton; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Emersyn and Isla O’Rand and Collin and Scarlett Stone; one sister-in-law, Pauline Legrand; one brother-in-law, Mickey Sutton and his wife Rosemary; along with other relatives.

Rosary will be at 5:00 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Chapelwood, with visitation to follow until 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Father William Burmester officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

