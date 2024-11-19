Sponsor

Michael Allen Pressley, 76, passed away on November 11, 2024.

Mr. Pressley was born on August 20, 1948, in Barnwell, South Carolina, to Bonta and Larry Pressley.

He was a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he was loved by everyone.

Mr. Pressley is preceded in death by his parents, his son Larry Pressley, and three brothers, Dennis Pressley, Terry Pressley, and Donald Pressley.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Donna LaGrone Pressley; two daughters, Bonnie Wines and husband Neil of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Christina Pressley and spouse of Greenville, South Carolina; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; very special niece, Harley Cotton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.