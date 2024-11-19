Sponsor

Mollie Denise Nichols of Texarkana, TX passed away peacefully on November 11, 2024, at the age of 26 at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, LA.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother; her fiance, Bradley Chafin (Texarkana, TX); her brothers, Logan and Drew Nichols (Wake Village, TX), Alex Nichols (Chico, CA); grandmother, Denise Nichols (Blue Springs, MS); aunts, Michelle Bradley (Taylor, AR), Misty (Keith) Cole (Houston, MS), Shannon (Lane) Lindsey (New Boston, TX), Jennifer Bradley (Wake Village, TX); uncle, Darrin (Temple) Nichols (Blue Springs, MS); a host of loving cousins and friends.

She is predeceased by her grandfather, James Bradley; her grandmother, Ruby Barnhart; and her cousin, Taylor Walker.

Mollie was born in New Albany, MS on March 28, 1998, to Teresa Bradley. She briefly attended Full Sail University after graduating from Texas High School in 2016. She worked as an overnight Receiving Manager for Lowe’s.

Mollie, also known as Chicken, was a devoted dog mom to Kujo, her beloved red-nosed Pitbull. She was a loving, caring soul who had a passion for life and a zest for adventure. She enjoyed immersing herself in video games, expressing her creativity through drawing and art, exploring the great outdoors via hiking and camping and had a love for Japanese culture found in anime. She was a real music lover at heart and enjoyed the extensive music library she’d collected -Mac Miller being at the top of that list. Her infectious smile and compassionate heart touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a true blessing in all our lives.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on November 21, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. After services, she will be interred at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.