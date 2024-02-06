Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Michael Edgar Harrell, age 77, of Fouke, Arkansas went to be with his Savior on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at his residence with his wife by his side.

Mr. Harrell was born on March 27, 1946, in Ohio. He was a construction worker and a member of Biblical Lifestyle Center and Born Again Riders. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching the sunrise each morning, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing guitar; he even built a couple. He loved spending time with his wife, Sherry most of all. Mr. Harrell was a kind, considerate man who could be stubborn from time to time. He never met a stranger and was known to make friends with anyone. Mr. Harrell was an intelligent man and a conversationalist. He was known to many people as “Papa Dank”. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Harrell.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Harrell and one daughter, Rebecca Storm.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

To the depth and height of my being and soul

Only my love for God has excelled in toll

My love There is no one like you

You make me laugh and I know

You love me too

If only I could make you hear

the way my heart sings when you are near

I could talk to you for hours on end

Happy that you are my lover and friend

What more can I say, you have my heart?

My body, my mind, yes, every part

The reason why is easy to explain,

You followed God’s master reframe

“Love her, pray for her, love her for life”

I am yours my beautiful Michael and you know I am your wife

And though there will be opposition from many or few

That will never ever change my love for you

You are kind you are gentle and wise as can be

And I love you so much because you first loved me.

Together we enter a season in our lives

Still depending on our Heavenly Father

To provide, to protect against all strives.

I Love You My Michael

Sherry Ellen Elizabeth 5/7/2020 Phoenix, AZ

