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Terry Lynn Johnson, 61, passed away on April 26, 2026. Born on July 19, 1964, in Sidney, NB. Worked at the Texarkana Gazette for 27 years. Terry lived with steady purpose and a quiet strength that carried him through life’s demands with resolve and dignity. He was a man known for showing up, doing the work in front of him, and doing it well—reliably, consistently, and without fanfare.

A resident of Texarkana, Arkansas, Terry was deeply loved, and his absence will be felt in the daily moments where his presence once brought reassurance and warmth. Those who knew Terry recognized not only his determination and endurance, but also his courage—an inner steadiness that did not waver when life asked more of him than it seemed it should.

Even with a serious and measured way of moving through the world, Terry had a gift for humor that could soften a hard day and bring people back to what mattered. He understood the value of a well-timed laugh, the comfort of familiar company, and the strength that comes from shared lightness.

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Above all, Terry was devoted—anchored by loyalty and care, and remembered for the way he held close the people who mattered to him. His life leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, love, and steadfast commitment that will continue to speak through the memories of all who knew him.

Preceded in death by his parents Cleo and Lavern Johnson, a brother Randy Johnson.

Survived by his wife Belinda Johnson; four sons and a daughter-in-law David and Christina Johnson, Joseph Malone, Randal Malone and Lance Cline; two daughters and a son-in-law Brittany and Kendal Carnely and Charlotte Whitted; grandchildren Krysten Collins, Hailey Johnson, Jayla and Delilah Cline, Karter Markham, Aliyah Weaver, Jaylon Scheick, Paisleigh Carnley and one great-granddaughter Aubrielle Lara. Two sisters and brother-in-law Cristy and Richard Creamer and Joley Sanchez.