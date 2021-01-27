Michael Kennedy

Advertisement

Michael Wayne Kennedy, 32, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Texarkana, TX. He was a long time resident of New Boston, TX. Michael was born March 13, 1989 to Shirley Shaver Kennedy who preceded him in death.

Michael is survived by his aunt Mary Son of DeKalb, TX, aunt Vonda Clark of DeKalb, TX, uncle Leslie Shaver of New Boston, TX, and many cousins and friends.

There are no scheduled services at this time.

