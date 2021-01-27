Advertisement

Joel Robert McGee III, age 85, passed away on January 23, 2021 to be with his Lord.

He was born March 14, 1935 in New Boston, TX. He attended East Texas State University earning both his Bachelor and Master’s degrees. He taught biology at Texarkana College for 40 years retiring in 1997 impacting multiple lives. Joel was a 50+ year member of the Masonic Border Lodge 64 where he held multiple officer positions and loved to serve the community with his Masonic brothers. He was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church where he was in the Gleaner’s Sunday School class and enjoyed playing 42 with fellow WMUMC members. He shared his faith and love of Christ through deed, song and handing out cross pennies. Joel loved to brighten lives with his numerous jokes of which his favorite were, “You Might Be A Redneck If…”

Joel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Blackstone McGee; daughter, Margaret McGee of Greenbrier, AR; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Butch Dunbar of Texarkana, TX; 2 grandchildren Colleen and Zach Dunbar of Texarkana; special friend, Sarah Thomas of Greenbrier, AR; and numerous other friends and family that held a place in his heart.

Advertisement

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Greg Morgan. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503 or to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Joel McGee, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.