Michael “Todd” Wilson of Texarkana, Texas died Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Todd was born November 27, 1968 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a 1987 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School. Todd was an avid outdoorsman and loved working as a ranch hand. He never met a stranger and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by one son, Garrett Wilson of Dallas, Texas; His parents, Michael and Sharon Wilson of Texarkana, Texas; One sister, Traci Gatlin, and husband Jerry of Texarkana, Texas; 2 nephews, Skyler Gatlin and fiancé Lakyn Hardin of Stuttgart, Arkansas and Rhett Gatlin of Texarkana, Texas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Monday, October 17, 2022. Memorial Services will follow at 11:00 am. There will be a private burial at a later time.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Todd.

The family will be at 12 Dreyer Pl, Texarkana, TX.

