Cheryl “Cherry” Fisher died on October 7,2022 at her home.

Cherry was born on November 4, 1944 in Syracuse, Kansas.

She served as a nurse for many years. A big part of her life was spent contributing her time and passion to Cowhorn Creek Estates. She was a member of the First Baptist Church-Moores Lane. Cherry loved spending her days with her granddaughters playing dress up and making crafts.

Cherry is preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

She is survived by two sons Devin Fisher and wife Erica, and Dion Fisher; and 3 grandchildren Delilah, Devyn and Damian.

The family will be holding a Memorial Service at a later date.

