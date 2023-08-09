Annual High Powered Fitness Festival Slated for Saturday, August 12th in Texarkana

Sponsor

High Powered Fitness is a local nonprofit that will be hosting a community wide free fitness event at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center this Saturday, August 12th. The High Powered Fitness Goal is to empower and educate the community through fitness, faith and fulfillment. “We want to make our community members strong and confident in mind, body and spirit, so our community members can live a meaningful and spirit filled life,” says Chase Livingston Co-Founder of High Powered Fitness.

The Free Event will include several vendors, keynote speakers, food trucks and more for the community to come out and enjoy. There will also be several local fitness companies in town offering free classes throughout the day for family, friends and even kids to enjoy. “We really want to be able to allow our community members to get connected to the right fitness businesses locally, while motivating and inspiring them to start positive changes in their lives,” says Chase.

The event on Saturday, August 12th is a two part event. Throughout the day there will be a Pickleball tournament, which will be held at the Southwest Center on West 7th Street. “To sign up, it will cost $50 for teams of two, and each team is guaranteed four games in a round robin tournament throughout the day. The second half of the event will be the FREE fitness festival at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreational Center which will be held from 4PM-7PM.

“We really want this event to feel like a party for our community. An event to really celebrate the community and empower and energize them!” says Chase.

High Powered Fitness would like to thank their many sponsors for their event including: Rowe Casa, Cadence Bank, The Patterson Torike Foundation, Genesis PrimeCare, Commercial National Bank, Ledwell Office Supplies, Texarkana Machine, Inc., Texarkana Glass, and more.

For more information on High Powered Texarkana, you can visit their website HERE! You can also sign up for their pickleball tournament following this link HERE.