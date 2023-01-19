Michelle Lafayette

Advertisement

Michelle Renee “Weezee” Lafayette, 50, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Michelle was born May 5, 1972 to Arley and Sandra Bean in Texarkana, Texas. She was a retired corrections officer for TDJC.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

Michelle leaves behind her fur baby, Toby; her father, Arley Bean of Texarkana, Texas; her sister, Marsha and Shawn Martin of Texarkana, Texas; brother, Gregory Bean of Ft. Worth, Texas; nephew, Anthony Bean and wife Ashten; nieces, Jayde Sloan and husband Jayton, Makayla Sloan and husband Nick, Sophia Bean, Evelyn Bean; great-nephews, Sam Bean, Evan Bean; great-nieces, Shasley Neal, Everly Bean; two special family members, Monica Langford and Timothy Brown; her two best friends, Callie Boyd and Renita Tosh; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Online registration www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com

