Roger Jackson Bayless, age 67 of Hooks, Texas passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Bayless was born July 14, 1955 to Jasper and Lilly Bayless. He was a self employed Master Electrician.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Bayless of Hooks, Texas, children, Chris and Ashley Bayless of Waurika, Oklahoma, Jerry and Pam Bayless of Hooks, Texas, James Bayless of Temple, Oklahoma, Jasper and Natasha Bayless of Hooks, Texas, two brothers, Danny Bayless of Hooks, Texas, Jay and wife Clara Bayless of Newaverly, Texas, one sister, Tina Creed of Hooks, Texas, 22 grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

