Advertisement

Mike Carpenter, 79, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Mike was born on July 22, 1942, in Texarkana. He was employed with 3N1 Office Products and a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Speedy and Marceil Carpenter, and his brother, Keith Carpenter.

Mike loved his family unconditionally and spent many wonderful years watching or coaching his sons and grandchildren at football, baseball, soccer, basketball, and volleyball games; dance and piano recitals and band competitions. He never missed one thing that involved his boys or his grandchildren.

Advertisement

Mike was a 1960 graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School and played on one of their first-ever football teams. The lifelong bond he developed with his core group of LE friends continued for over 60+ years. Mike had a deep love for Liberty-Eylau. He served on their Education Foundation for several years and was inducted into the Liberty-Eylau Wall of Fame in 2017.

Mike began his coaching career at Liberty-Eylau under Bink Spigner and then served as an assistant coach under Watty Myers at Texas High School until leaving that profession to become a successful insurance salesman.

Mike spent countless hours coaching kids of all ages in football and basketball, but his #1 coaching passion was baseball, where he coached boys from pee-wee and little league to head coach of the Texarkana American Legion Indians.

Mike was a 52-year supporter and booster of Pleasant Grove ISD. He served on the school board for nine years and was instrumental in the passing of the bond elections for Pleasant Grove Middle School in 1976 and Pleasant Grove High School in 1983. One of his life’s dreams came true in 2017 when he got to see his beloved PG Hawks win their first of two state football championships. He was also witness to the Hawks’ third state baseball championship earlier this year. Mike was recently honored at the Pleasant Grove High School Watermelon Supper as the latest inductee into the Fox Fan Fest Hall of Fame for his love and dedication to PGISD.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Penny Carpenter of Texarkana, Texas; three sons, Rob Carpenter of Texarkana, Caven Carpenter and his wife, Stephanie, of Texarkana, and Brian Carpenter and his wife, Karen, of Texarkana; his 5 perfect grandchildren, Zach Carpenter, Chloe Carpenter, Madison Carpenter, Ben Carpenter, and Colbie Carpenter. He is also survived by his brother, David Carpenter of Texarkana and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00am, Monday, September 6, in the atrium at First Baptist Church, Texarkana, with Dr. Jeff Schreve officiating.

[AdSEnse-B]