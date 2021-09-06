Richard Dean Marlin, age 60, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with his Savior on September 1, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on August 24, 1961 in LaJunta, Colorado and lived in Fouke, Arkansas for thirty-five years. Richard was a hardworking man who did not care much for material things and would give you his last dollar if you needed it. He enjoyed drawing and working in the yard. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Marlin.

He is survived by his mother, Aletha Marlin of Fouke, Arkansas; three daughters and sons in-law, Brandi and Matt Watkins of Daingerfield, Texas, Jessica and Doug Foster of Lone Star, Texas, Amanda and Jared Dundee of Hot Springs, Arkansas; three sisters and one brother in-law, Cheral Easley, Carol and Curtis Mudford, Patricia Charlton all of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers and sisters in-law, James and Myra Marlin of Goodwell, Oklahoma, Steven and Kristie Marlin of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana funeral Home, Arkansas.